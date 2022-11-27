JI asks workers to double efforts for LG polls

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has directed the party workers to double their efforts for the local government elections’ campaign and said the polls will be an important milestone in the journey of the Karachi Rights Movement.

Addressing a party convention on Saturday, he urged the workers to approach each and every door in their respective neighborhoods in order to convince the masses to vote for the weighing scale —the election symbol of the JI.