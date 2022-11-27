NOC issued for PPP’s public meeting on Nov 30

The office of the deputy commissioner of District East has issued a no-objection certificate to the Pakistan Peoples Party to hold a public meeting at the Nishtar Park on November 30 to celebrate the 55th foundation day of the party.

On Saturday, the PPP provincial and Karachi chapters’ leadership went to the DC office to finalise arrangements so that there would be minimal disturbance to the vehicular traffic on the surrounding roads on November 30. Officials of police and other law-enforcement agencies also attended the meeting.

Later, the PPP Karachi chapter held a meeting to review preparations for the gathering. Chairing the meeting, PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said the date of November 30 was deemed important by each and every activist of the PPP as being its foundation day.

He said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on 30th November 1967 had planted a sapling in the form of the PPP, and this plant had transformed into a fully grown tree and was protecting all downtrodden classes in the country.

Khuhro claimed that the PPP had been successfully protecting the genuine interests of underprivileged people, labourers and farmers.

PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi said Bhutto had founded such a political party which later on became the true representative of the oppressed communities in the country.

He said that November 30 was the day when the followers and activists of the PPP reaffirmed their commitment to their party.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said the PPP was going to organise a historic public meeting at the Nishtar Park on November 30, and the preparations for it had been geared up in all districts of Karachi.

He said supporters and activists of the party had been feeling enthusiastic about the Jalsa that would start at 4pm on Wednesday.