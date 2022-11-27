Treatment of heart patients thru Sehat Card

LAHORE : Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education (SH&ME) Department Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi presided over an important meeting on Saturday.

It was decided in the meeting to impart training to the directors of finance in all government cardiology hospitals of Punjab to ensure better treatment of heart patients through Sehat Sahulat Cards. Special Secretary (Development) SH&ME Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Agha Nabil, officers of Punjab Health Initiative Management Company (PHIMC), directors of finance and related officers of all government cardiology hospitals of Punjab attended the meeting. Special Secretary (Development) also met with the executive directors of all government cardiology hospitals of Punjab. The secretary said that the directors finance of all government cardiology hospitals of Punjab have been trained with reference to Universal Health Insurance programme for the convenience of patients. Punjab government’s cardiology hospitals are creating facilities for heart patients.

A discussion was also held with regard to provision of quality stents to heart patients in the meeting of the executive directors of all government cardiology hospitals.

The secretary also discussed the purchase of stents at a reasonable price for heart patients. We are providing better treatment facilities for heart patients in all the government cardiology hospitals of Punjab. He said that the state-of-the-art Institute of Cardiology in DG Khan is progressing rapidly.