ASG organises violin performance today

Islamabad : A rare opportunity for music lovers! The Asian Study Group has organized a violin performance by Fatima Rakisheva - originally from Almaty Kazakistan and now living in Paris. She will be performing at the Serena Hotel today (Sunday).

Fatima has received her Superior Diplomas as a concert performer in chamber music and violin at the École Normale de Musique de Paris Alfred Cortot and been principal violinist of the Camerata de Paris and of the Astana Philharmonic Orchestra. She has been honoured with 1st Honor Prize in trio formation at the UFAM International Music Competition (2009); 1st Prize at the Normandy International Music Competition (2010) and Grand Prix of Honor in chamber music at the Léopold Bellan International Competition.