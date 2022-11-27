 
Islamabad

AIOU assignments schedule

By APP
November 27, 2022

Islamabad : Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday announced the assignment schedule for Matric and F.A programmes offered in autumn semester 2022.

December 5 is the submission deadline for the first complete course assignment, December 31, for the second assignment, January 25, 2023, for third and February 25, is the last submission date for the fourth assignment.

