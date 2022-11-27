Red Zone put on high alert amid arrival of England cricketers

Islamabad : The Islamabad capital police put red zone security on high alert and have adopted foolproof security arrangements amid England cricket team arrival in Pakistan, a police public relations officer said.

He said that, the Islamabad capital police have tightened measures for security of players, team officials and international guests. Capital Police Officer Security division Hassan Reza Khan has said the security of the England's Team is top priority of Islamabad capital police. Effective policing measures are being taken for foolproof security arrangements.

Following the special directions of Inspector General of Police Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, CPO Security reviewed the security arrangements for the England cricket team visit to Pakistan. The meeting was attended by all stakeholders and senior police officials.

According to the details, the security of the Red Zone has been put on high alert during the England team's visit to Pakistan. Fresh troops have been deployed at all the entry and exit points of the hotel where the cricket team is residing. The verification of the hotel staff has been completed along with deployment of reserve police personnel around the hotel.

The officials of Counter terrorism department and anti-terrorism squads, equipped with modern equipment, will perform duty along with team.

Bushes have been removed by CDA and sweeping is done by bomb disposal squads on both sides of the route.

Search and combing operations are being conducted in different areas. Traffic plan has also been devised to maintain smooth flow of traffic in the city. Keeping in view the convenience of the public, alternative routes have been provided at various interjections.

Islamabad police said that making the route, venue and ground security effective is at the top priority.