Healthy hearts

According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of deaths worldwide. Nearly 18 million people die from CVDS every year, which is around 32 per cent of all deaths, as per the WHO. Many of the victims of CVDs develop the habits that lead to their demise early on in their life. These include smoking, eating unhealthy foods regularly and a lack of physical exercise and proper sleep. Hence, in order to lower the risk of CVDs, it is important to develop good habits early on in life. Parents and schools should inform young people of the dangers of an unhealthy lifestyle and encourage them to lead active lives.

Fiza Zakir

Turbat