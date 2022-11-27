Collective problem

In Pakistan, the law and order situation is out of control. While the media and the public tend to focus on the big crimes committed by the elite, the small violations committed by ordinary people are just as serious. For example, if we look at traffic violations, we will find that most ordinary motorists pay no mind to traffic rules. This leads to many preventable and fatal accidents, causing far more deaths than any corruption scandal.

Although the lack of presence of the traffic police is also to blame, there can be no denying that the attitude of the public towards rules and laws is a big part of the problem. And yet, everyone believes that it is someone else that has ruined Pakistan. It is precisely this lack of individual responsibility that has delivered us the law of the jungle.

Shahwar Ahmed

Karachi