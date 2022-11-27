Everyone’s problem

The phenomenon we call climate change is clearly having a disproportionate impact on developing countries like Pakistan. We are paying the price for the polluting activities of the countries that made their wealth during and after the industrial revolution. However, we must take note of our own polluting activities as well.

Although our overall contribution to climate change may be small, the fate of all humanity is at stake, and so everyone is obligated to play their part. Provided that we make the right choices, we still have some time to pass down a healthy planet to future generations.

Tahir Khan Dawar

Islamabad