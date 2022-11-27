Shattered dreams

Jobs have become so scarce in Pakistan that even those with a post-graduate degree are struggling to find a job. However, we hardly hear a peep about youth unemployment from our political leaders.

One can only imagine the despair of a family who has worked their whole lives and spent their hard-earned money on their child’s education only to find it has all been for naught. The government has to find ways to create new jobs and ensure universities are equipping their students with the skills the market demands.

Akram Dildar

Awaran