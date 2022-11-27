Shattered dreams

Jobs have become so scarce in Pakistan that even those with a post-graduate degree are struggling to find a job. However, we hardly hear a peep about youth unemployment from our political leaders.
One can only imagine the despair of a family who has worked their whole lives and spent their hard-earned money on their child’s education only to find it has all been for naught. The government has to find ways to create new jobs and ensure universities are equipping their students with the skills the market demands.
Akram Dildar
Awaran
According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of deaths worldwide. Nearly 18 million people die...
In Pakistan, the law and order situation is out of control. While the media and the public tend to focus on the big...
The phenomenon we call climate change is clearly having a disproportionate impact on developing countries like...
I am compelled to write this piece of writing in your esteemed newspaper to grab the attention of higher authorities...
As we all know, hard drugs are extremely addictive, both psychologically and physically. According to the...
Although Pakistan has been blessed with a strategic location at the intersection of major trade routes, a youthful and...
Comments