Making addicts

As we all know, hard drugs are extremely addictive, both psychologically and physically. According to the Anti-Narcotics force, nearly 27 million Pakistanis are drug abusers. Many of these addicts often start experimenting with drugs in their youth, either due to peer pressure or as an escape.

It is important that the police track down and apprehend those selling drugs to minors and young adults. Failure to do so might mean giving the drug dealers a lifetime customer.

Umer Jan Rozi Baloch

Turbat