Clean kitchens

Street and fast food have become a very common part of our lives. In fact, it would be no exaggeration to say that we eat out almost as frequently as at home. However, many people ignore the fact that these foods are prepared in extremely unhygienic conditions. It is common to find street food outlets full of flies, dirt and unsensitized cutlery and cooking utensils. Many of them are a cesspool of germs.

This is, arguably, why Pakistan has such a high rate of food poisoning and why we sometimes hear of people dying due to eating food that has not been properly stored, prepared or was spoiled to begin with. The concerned authorities have to set mandatory health and hygiene standards for all food outlets.

Saira Niaz

Karachi