Gold drops Rs50/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs50 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs159,550 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs43 to Rs136,788.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $2 to $1,755 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,710 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,483.11.

Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,000 per tola compared with the gold rates in Dubai gold market.