FPCCI recognises Pakistani businesses for focusing on SDGs

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has acknowledged the resolve and endeavours of Pakistani businesses towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for socially integrated growth.

The FPCCI organised a high-profile, well-attended and impactful seminar on “Community Responsibility & Awareness of SDGs”, a statement said on Saturday.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh appreciated the business community’s resolve and said that any efforts aimed at social and economic uplift would be futile if two important demographics – women and youth – were ignored. Pakistan has a 52 percent population of women, while 65 percent of the total population was under the age of 35.

He proposed a three-pronged strategy for swift and sustainable social uplift in the country.

He said that the federal and provincial governments should not just rely on foreign funding for projects, and should also start indigenous projects with the help of developmental budgets and the private-sector.

“We should approach international donors – bilateral and multilateral – with transparency and goal-bound projects,” he added.

Sheikh also said that Pakistan should empower youth and women to enter job markets, establish Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and incentivise cottage industries.

FPCCI Vice President MA Jabbar emphasised the potential of SDGs and collaborative efforts to meet goal 17 that reads “Partnership for the Goals.” He shared analytical and critical comments with the audience; rendering valuable directions and ensuring support.

He added that FPCCI’s apex platform was available for judicious help and support in meeting the efforts being exerted by FPCCI’s Central Standing Committee on SDGs.

Sheikh appreciated the services of Dr Mahboob Nizami, Convener of CSC for SDGs; and, expressed his satisfaction that FPCCI was playing its effective role in delivering support to health and education sectors in the country.

Moreover, he apprised that the UN SDGs framework was an absolute necessity for Pakistan to embark on a path of inclusive, well-rounded and sustainable socioeconomic growth.

Sheikh stressed that Pakistan needed to accomplish the much demanding tasks before 2030 in the interest of the people and in the interest of the economy.

In this connection, there is a dire

need to liaison with national and international organisations committed to

health, education and other welfare projects in Pakistan on the humanitarian grounds.

Jabbar added that under the aegis of United Nations, keeping abreast with the SDGs, much could be done in Pakistan as there was no dearth of knowledge and field experience as observed during the presentations given by the experts working on different projects in Pakistan.