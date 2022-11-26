Mexico president urges supporters to join rally

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on his supporters on Friday to take to the streets this weekend for a march that he will lead marking four years in office.
Sunday´s mass mobilization comes after tens of thousands of people protested in Mexico City on November 13 against Lopez Obrador´s proposed electoral reform. It will be the first such march led by a Mexican president in at least four decades, according to experts. The aim is to celebrate the government´s so-called “Fourth Transformation” reform agenda and the “transformation of Mexico,” Lopez Obrador said.
THE HAGUE: Police investigating drugs trafficking and money laundering have arrested 44 suspects in 10 countries they...
LONDON: “We´re tired. We´re fed up. We need a pay rise now to make a living,” saidAmeera, a senior nurse in a...
NICE, France: Two men -- a pilot and a Russian businessman -- died on Friday when a civilian helicopter flying from...
LONDON: A British woman with Down syndrome on Friday lost a court bid to change a law that allows the abortion of...
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia: Reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim has won a hard-fought battle to become Malaysia’s new prime...
NEW DELHI: India´s top court decided on Friday to proceed with a case weighing legal recognition of same-sex...
Comments