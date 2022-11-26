Mexico president urges supporters to join rally

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador called on his supporters on Friday to take to the streets this weekend for a march that he will lead marking four years in office.

Sunday´s mass mobilization comes after tens of thousands of people protested in Mexico City on November 13 against Lopez Obrador´s proposed electoral reform. It will be the first such march led by a Mexican president in at least four decades, according to experts. The aim is to celebrate the government´s so-called “Fourth Transformation” reform agenda and the “transformation of Mexico,” Lopez Obrador said.