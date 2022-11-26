Investigators want assistance from Swedish authorities in catching policeman’s killer

A joint investigation team (JIT) of the Karachi police tasked with probing the murder of police constable Abdul Rehman that took place in the Clifton area has sought legal assistance from Swedish authorities.

Officials said on Friday South Range DIG Irfan Ali Baloch, who heads the JIT, has written a letter to Karachi Additional IG Jawed Alam Odho to ask him to contact the ministry of foreign affairs to request Swedish authorities to provide legal assistance regarding Khurram Nisar, the key suspect in the case, who, according to the investigators, fled to Sweden after committing the murder of the police constable.

DIG Baloch asked the Karachi police chief to ask the chief protocol officer of the ministry of foreign affairs stationed at the camp office at the FTC Building in Karachi to send the complete particulars of the suspect to the Swedish Embassy in Pakistan for legal assistance as well information.

The investigators also want the information about the suspect to be shared with the Pakistani mission in Sweden immediately in the larger interest of justice. Officials said DIG Baloch also wrote a letter to the FIA immigration deputy director at the Karachi airport for provision of the travel history of the suspect.

According to the letter, the suspect killed the constable on November 22 in the Clifton area. The letter also mentions the CNIC number of the suspect along with details of his Pakistani and Swedish passports.

The FIA deputy director was requested to provide the travel history of the suspect to the SP Investigation-II, South Zone Karachi. In the meantime, another letter was sent by DIG Baloch to the FIA Zone-1 Karachi additional DIG, in which he requested to place the name of the suspect on the Provincial National Identification List (PNIL) as he was involved in the FIR 500/2022 of murder at the Clifton police station.

Earlier, the investigation team arrested two persons in the case, including the Nisar’s driver. Police officials say they have also sought details from a foreign airline and bank regarding the suspect’s travel.