World Fisheries Day symposium

LAHORE:The 4th one-day international symposium in connection with “World Fisheries Day” was observed at University of Education (UOE) main campus on Friday.

Training on “Small-Scale Fish Production and Its Meat Products” was also organized. The symposium was attended by international and national speakers, including Dr Seyed Hossein Hosseinfar (Gorgan University, Iran), Dr Sikander Hayat (DG Fisheries, Punjab), Dr Muhammad Ayub (Ex-DG Fisheries Punjab) Prof Dr Atif Yaqub and others while faculty members, students of many universities, fish farmers, other stakeholders from across Punjab attended the event.

UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said Pakistan was primarily an agricultural country, which was rich in natural water resources, but unfortunately still we were not able to take complete advantage of these resources.

He said our fish production is less than one million metric tons. “In recent years, the fisheries sector has faced a number of challenges, including natural disasters, climate change, environmental pollution and overfishing”, he said and added there was a lot of potential in aquaculture and if the private sector also participated by investing in it, best results could be achieved to give strong support to our economy.