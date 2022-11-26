COAS, CJCSC appointment on seniority basis praised

LAHORE:Religious leaders praised the appointment of new army chief and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff on the basis of seniority that ended prevailing frenzy. Jamaat Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq said appointing new Army chief on the basis of constitution, merit and seniority ended the uncertainty prevailing in the country for months.

He said JI always demanded appointments of top military positions on the basis of seniority and merit rather than discretion, and expressed satisfaction that government and opposition displayed intelligence, wisdom and understanding of the matter by unanimously appointed the senior most general as new COAS.

Siraj expressed hope that new army chief being Hafiz-e-Quran will be instrumental in enforcing Quran and Sunnah in the country and uphold military leadership’s commitment to work within the constitution and ensure civilian supremacy. He demanded government and opposition to initiate a dialogue with all political parties for unanimous electoral reforms to ensure rule of constitution, democracy, transparent elections and independent role of civil government.

Tanzeem Islami ameer Shujauddin Sheikh said the appointment of new army chief put an end to the frenzy surrounding the subject. He said it is very heartening that new army chief has been appointed on seniority basis and no stakeholder used any unseemly tactic to cause delay and further chaos. He welcomed the outgoing COAS statement that army would not interfere in politics and focus on professional duties of securing country’ geographical borders.

JUP president Pir Ijaz Hashmi praised the appointment of General Asim Munir as new COAS and General Sahir Shamshad as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff on seniority basis.