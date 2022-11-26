Crime online

I would like to draw attention to the growing prevalence of cybercrime. Cybercrime usually involves the use of digital technology to steal people’s money, theft of personal data or locking one out of their computer until they make a payment to the criminal. It also includes using online platforms, mostly on the dark web, to sell contraband such as drugs or child pornography. The victims of these crimes range from ordinary households to large multinational corporations.
In countries like Pakistan, the growth in access to digital technologies has outpaced education and literacy, let alone digital literacy. As a result, Pakistanis are more vulnerable to cybercrimes than most. The government should launch an awareness campaign focused on cybercrime and how to avoid it and also ensure that the cybercrimes units of our police departments are equipped with the tools and training needed to catch digital criminals.
Saima Rasheed Rajpoot
Lahore
The government has finally decided on the new COAS. The new army chief, General Asim Munir, replaces General Qamar...
It is good to see that the COAS appointment issue has reached its conclusion without any mishaps whatsoever. PM...
This refers to the letter, 'Legitimate demands' by Mohsin Mumtaz. The letter highlights how the government is...
The miserable state of our public-sector organizations is down to the follies of a handful of men at the top. These...
Recently, there has been a rapid rise in crime in rural Sindh, particularly armed robbery. Many of these dacoits...
Sri Lanka, once the leading economy of the South Asian region, in terms of per-capita income and human development,...
Comments