Gender inclusion awards launched

LAHORE: White Ribbon, part of global men’s movement present in over 50 countries for helping end violence against women and girls, has announced the launch of White Ribbon Workplace Gender Inclusion Awards for corporate sector in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

The awards will be presented annually to companies that use their position to advocate for gender equality and take steps to advance women’s empowerment. The launching is scheduled on November 25, the White Ribbon Day for the Eradication of Violence against Women.

The awards will celebrate and acknowledge practices and policies of corporates that take part and highlight gender justice and gender inclusion for their workforce, customers, community and through their CSR and brand communication and advertisements.

Organisations that work on gender equality and have shown a positive impact regarding women empowerment at workplace are eligible to apply in three categories of White Ribbon awards: Gender Inclusive Workplace, Gender Responsive Marketplace and Community Engagement and Partnerships.

For all categories, survey forms needed to be submitted online, and finalists will be selected based on an independent ranking system.