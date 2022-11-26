SAP unveils new low-code portfolio

KARACHI: SAP has launched a new low-code portfolio ‘SAP Build’ to facilitate its business users by empowering them with skill levels to create and augment enterprise applications, automate processes, and design business sites with drag-and-drop simplicity, a statement said on Friday.

SAP Build was first launched at SAP TechEd conference in Las Vegas, USA.

The tool brings its low-code offerings together in a unified development experience and gives business users full visibility into the dynamic range of their processes as well as real-time insights and easy-to-use tools. Users can integrate systems; intelligently monitor, analyse, and automate processes; and build applications for the last mile of innovation, without moving their data into an external system, according to SAP.

The solution also includes 500+ pre-built industry and business-process templates to accelerate development, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Saquib Ahmad, managing director at SAP Pakistan, said, “SAP Build will be a transformation partner for Pakistani corporate giants as well. This will enable our customers to extract maximum knowledge from their technology investments, shorten time-to-value for new applications and future-proof their businesses.”

The newly launched portfolio would ensure that companies’ digital goals were fully aligned with their business goals, and that their technology solutions were tailored to suit the needs of their specific company and industry, Ahmad stated.