Tribunal orders removing Lahore CCPO from position

ISLAMABAD: A Federal Service Tribunal (FST) bench comprising acting

Chairman Rana Zahid and Member Javed Ghani Thursday ordered to remove Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, from the position, local media reported.

The above-stated tribunal bench rejected the single-bench order of reinstating Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on the position of CCPO Lahore.

The single-bench of the tribunal had reinstated Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on the 10th of November on the CCPO Lahore post.

The Federal Service Tribunal also issued a notice to Ghulam Mahmood Dogar for Dec 5 on the revision appeal.