 
close
Friday November 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Elahi phones Imran

By News Desk
November 25, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi spoke to PTI Chairman Imran Khan on phone Thursday and discussed the political scenario.

According to an official handout, the chief minister asked how Imran Khan was doing and wished him a fast recovery.

Comments