LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi met former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan at his Lahore residence on Thursday and discussed issues related to the appointment of new army chief.
The meeting at the Zaman Park here continued for almost 45 minutes, and the core issues related to signing of the summary of military appointments, PTI’s stance, Nov 26 sit-in in Rawalpindi came under discussion.
President Alvi left for Islamabad after the meeting where he signed the summary of the appointment of the new army chief Gen Asim Munir.
It is interesting to recall that a few days ago, when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with his elder brother and PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif in London to discuss the country’s core issues, the PTI had raised serious objections over it.
However, on Thursday,
Imran and his old stalwart Dr Arif Alvi, who is currently the President of Pakistan, discussed the appointment of the new army chief.
