Post-election US sees rise of the ‘Never Again Trumper’

WASHINGTON: A small group of Republicans never supported Donald Trump, but in post-election America the group has grown to include those who see Trump as unable to steer the party back to election victories.

These Republicans initially backed Trump, turning a blind eye to his antics as long as he cut taxes, appointed conservative judges and, most importantly, won elections. But the Republican Party seriously underperformed in midterm elections this month, and more Republican politicians are laying the blame at Trump´s feet.

Anti-Trump Republicans once called themselves Never Trumpers. The newer, broader group has embraced the name Never Again Trumpers -- and they may have considerable clout. “I´m proud of the accomplishments -- of the tax reform, the deregulation and criminal justice reform,” Paul Ryan, the last Republican House speaker and the man who gave the name to the new movement, told ABC.

“I´m really excited about the judges we got on the bench, not just the Supreme Court, but throughout the judiciary. But I am a Never Again Trumper. Why? Because I want to win, and we lose with Trump. It was really clear to us in ´18, in ´20 and now in 2022.”