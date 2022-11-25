SHC issues notices on plea against criteria for hiring PSM CEO

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday issued notices to the establishment secretary, the Ministry of Industries & Production (MOIP) and the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) on a petition challenging the appointment criteria for the post of the PSM’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Petitioner Abdul Ghani Bhutto said the advertisement for the post of PSM CEO was not published in a transparent manner because the age limit of the post was curtailed to 62 years and the technical criteria were deleted, requiring a simple master’s degree in management and public administration.

His counsel Mansoorul Haq Solangi said that the domain of making an appointment for the post of CEO lies solely with the federal government, containing the role of various ministries, including the MOIP.

He said that according to the advertisement, technical qualifications were not required for the post, meaning the advertisement was issued in complete disregard of the proper criteria laid down in the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013, and Public Sector Companies (Appointment of Chief Executive) Guidelines, 2015.

The counsel said that the impugned advertisement was tailored for the appointment of CEO, and that the entire process was tainted with mala fide intention to appoint a blue-eyed boy by manipulating the rules and procedure. He said that instead of the Establishment Division, the PSM had illegally approved the advertisement.

The court was requested to declare the impugned advertisement issued on October 9, 2022, in respect of the PSM’s CEO as unlawful and in violation of the rules and regulations of the PSM officers’ service rules and regulations.

The counsel also requested the court to declare that the age limit for the post of CEO is 64-65 according to the terms of appointment by the Establishment Division issued on October 9, 2007.

After the preliminary hearing of the petition, the court issued notices to the federal law officer, the MOIP and others, calling for them to file their comments on December 1.