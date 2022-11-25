Child’s rapist, murderer handed down death penalty

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday handed down death sentence on two counts and life imprisonment to a man for kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering a minor boy in the Korangi area last year in July.

The seven-year-old boy had gone missing after he stepped outside to play with his friends in a playground near his house in Bilal Colony within the jurisdiction of the Korangi Industrial Area police precincts on the evening of July 13, 2020. An FIR regarding his disappearance was lodged on the complaint of his father.

Around 20 days later, the victim’s remains as well as footwear and clothes were recovered from the Korangi river near Korangi Crossing on pointation of accused Rizwanullah, who was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the child’s kidnapping. He is said to be a relative of the boy.

The ATC-II judge announced the verdict he had reserved after recording evidence and arguments from both sides. He ruled that the prosecution successfully proved its case against the accused beyond any shadow of doubt.

The judge awarded the capital punishment to the convict for the murder the boy and directed him to pay Rs2 million in compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, and in case of failure to pay the amount, he will have to undergo imprisonment of six more months.

He handed him the death sentence on a second count along with a Rs50,000 fine under Section 7(1)(a) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 for spreading fear in the vicinity. In case of non-payment of the fine, the convict will undergo imprisonment of six more months. Additionally, the court awarded him life imprisonment for the offence of kidnapping the child as defined under Section 364-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and another seven-year jail term along with a Rs500,000 fine for the “unnatural offence” under Section 337-B of the PPC.

The convict was sent back to prison along with a conviction warrant to undergo the awarded sentences. The death penalty is subject to confirmation by the Sindh High Court. However, the convict can also file an appeal with the high court against his conviction.

The state prosecutor, Zahid Metlo, told The News that that the accused during the initial interrogation had confessed to having committed the heinous crime in collusion with an accomplice, Asghar. However, he added that the subsequent investigation as well as evidence that came on record revealed that he had acted alone. The court was pleaded to punish the accused for the felony.