CM grants Rs3m cheque, job to Tariq Teddy’s son

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Junaid Tariq, son of Tariq Teddi (late), and gave him a cheque for Rs3 million.

The chief minister announced giving Junaid Tariq an employment at CM Office from today. The CM announced establishing a trust for the welfare of deserving and destitute artistes. The special trust for the artistes will be established with a fund to the tune of Rs1 billion.

A Board of Trustee has been constituted to ascertain the mode of disbursement of relief fund which will be headed by the chief minister. Secretary Information will be the Secretary of the Board of Trustee, Qavi Khan, Syed Noor, Sohail Ahmed, Nauman Ijaz, Javed Sheikh, Iftikhar Thakur, Qaisar Piya, Samina Ahmed, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan and Thakur Lahori will be its members.