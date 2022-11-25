KMU, PGH sign MoU for establishing medical and dental colleges

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, and Peshawar General Hospital (PGH), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to pursue a programme of scientific, technical, and educational collaboration in the exchange of ideas, skills, and techniques for

mutual interest in the fields of medical education and research.

The MoU signing ceremony was held here at PGH where Prof. Dr. Ziaul Haq, vice-chancellor of KMU, and Prof. Dr. Asif Malik, chief executive officer of PGH, signed the MoU by representing their respective organizations.

According to the MoU, the KMU and PGH would also jointly establish the KP-School of Medicine (KP-SM) and KP-School of Dentistry (KP-SD) in the near future.

Administrative control of KP-SM and KP-SD would be with the Board of Governors (BOG) having equal members from both institutions with their own selection criteria of members. The KMU would be the degree-awarding body for KP-SM and KP-SD.

The BoG would appoint a dean/principal of KP-SM and KP-SD through an open competition from amongst the basic medical sciences faculty of KMU and clinical sciences faculty of PGH for the first three years term and then would rotate the same between faculty of KMU and PGH.

The dean/principal would be responsible for both academic and administrative affairs and the academic affairs would be run through the vice-principal (academic) and administrative affairs would be managed through the vice-principal (admin).

The KP-SM and KP-SD would be run by a curriculum committee led by the dean and members of faculty, students, and civil society.

The MoU elaborated that both parties would share equal profit i.e 50 percent to KMU and 50 percent to PGH.

Expenditure incurred under the development of basic medical sciences faculty as per the requirement of PM and DC/PMC would be borne by the KMU and of clinical faculty by

the PGH.

The administration and supporting staff would be based on the premises of both the KMU and the PGH for the smooth running of KP-SM &KP-SD and the expenditure incurred would be paid from the account of KP-SM and KP-SD.

The KMU would provide a space for teaching and training basic medical sciences subjects, while PGH would provide the infrastructure of the hospital with clinical training.

The MoU would remain effective for 10 years renewable with the mutual consensus of both parties.