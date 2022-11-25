Three oil, ghee units sealed in Mardan

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority sealed three illegal oil and ghee packing units during a raid in Mardan district.

A statement said that all packing units were found in violation of the Authority’s food safety standard operating procedures (SOPs).

It said the action was taken on the directive of the Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan. During the inspection, one unit was found involved in filling oil and ghee without filtration and saponification process.

Similarly, the Authority also inspected other packing units in Mardan, where a second unit was operating without a valid license, certificates and laboratory analysis report.

During the inspection, the staff sealed a third unit, which was found filling ghee and oil without proper fortification. The statement said a number of other food-related businesses were also inspected in Rustam.