MMBL-led syndicate raises Rs2bn

KARACHI: Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL) and JS Bank along with syndicate members signed a deal to raise Tier-II capital of Rs2 billion in the form of privately placed/DSLR listed term finance certificates, a statement said on Thursday.

JS Bank is the agent bank for the transaction, while syndicate members include Allied Bank, Bank Alfalah, Habib Bank, National Bank of Pakistan, United Bank, MCB Bank, Askari Bank, Pak Kuwait Investment Company, and Pak Oman Investment Company.

The signing ceremony was attended by MMBL President and CEO Ghazanfar Azzam, JS Bank President and Ceo Basir Shamsie, MMBL Chief Finance and Digital Officer Sardar Mohammad Abubakr, alongside senior officials from the syndicate members.