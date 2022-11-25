Gold rises Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs400 per tola on Thursday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs159,600 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs343 to Rs136,831.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $17 to $1,756 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,710 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,483.11.
Local jewelers said gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.
