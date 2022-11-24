ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Sania Nishter disclosed on Wednesday only Rs4.32 billion have been received out of Rs15 billion pledged in the flood relief telethons held by the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan held telethons at different times to collect funds during the floods that ravaged different parts of the country this year. Pledges worth billions of rupees were made during the fundraising campaign launched by the PTI leader.

In a statement, Sania counted different reasons for not receiving the remaining funds pledged for the flood victims. Ban on international transactions and no payments on credit card were the main reasons among others, she said.