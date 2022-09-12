Govt tried to blackout telethon for flood donations: Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan conducts a telethon to collect donations for flood victims. — Twitter/ @PTIofficial

ISLAMABAD: Lashing out at the coalition government, PTI chairman Imran Khan Monday said that the “imported govt of a cabal of crooks and their handlers” stooped to new lows last night as they tried to blackout his telethon, which was meant to raise funds for the flood victims.



The former prime minister hosted a telethon on Sunday, during which the PTI raised Rs5.2 billion.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said that the government first "pressured" TV channels to not air the telethon and then "threatened" cable operators who continued airing the programme.

"This shows how petrified they are of our rising popularity amongst the nation. Also, they know no one trusts them with their money given their record of loot and plunder. So they sought to deny fundraising to aid flood victims just to get at me and my party. Unbelievable callousness," the PTI chair wrote.

Pakistan has been seeking international aid in terms of funds and relief items for the victims and areas devastated by the catastrophic floods that hit the country this monsoon season, causing incalculable damage and inundating one-third of the country.