Tiger tops PGA Tour bonus list again

MIAMI: Tiger Woods, who has played only nine competitive rounds in 2022, topped the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program for the second consecutive year to claim a $15 million bonus, the tour announced on Tuesday.

Woods, whose 82 PGA triumphs shares the all-time record with Sam Snead, led the analysis of global media exposure with top-ranked FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlroy second and Jordan Spieth third. McIlroy, a four-time major winner, took home $12 million while Spieth, a three-time major champion, made $9 million.

The second-year impact program paid money to 23 players, the top 20 as planned plus three additional players who would have made the list under tweaked 2023 criteria – Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and Americans Cameron Young and Sam Burns. Each will be paid $2 million.

The program, designed to reward those who delivered greater interest in the PGA, uses data measurement of internet searches, news article mentions, and weekend television sponsor exposure.