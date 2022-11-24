Dr Nasir appointed acting VC of AIOU

Islamabad: Prof. Dr. Nassir Mahmood, an eminent educationist took the charge of post of Acting Vice-Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day.

According to the Ministry of Education on Wedn­esday, the appointment of Dr. Nasir Mahmood is for three months or until the appointment of the permanent vice-chancellor.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr. Nasir Mahmood is the senior most Dean of the Allama Iqbal Open University at present. He completed his Ph.D degree in Educational Psychology from Gakugei University, Tokyo, Japan, and his Post Doctorate in Science Education from the University of Leeds, UK. Dr. Nasir Mahmood has worked in the field of education at various levels.

Dr. Nasir Mahmood is currently working as a Professor and Dean at, Faculty of Education in Allama Iqbal Open University. Dr. Nasir has got 32 of his research papers published in national and international journals while he has presented papers in more than fifty seminars and conferences at the national and international levels.