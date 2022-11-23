Azerbaijan announces 15pc exemption in import duty on Pakistan rice

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan has announced 15 percent exemption in import duty on Pakistani rice forthwith.

The Azerbaijan mission here shared the decision of Baku that has been taken by Azerbaijan’s cabinet of ministers that adopted the proposal other day. The exemption will be in place for five years and it indicates efforts for facilitating trade between the two brotherly countries. The incumbent government in Pakistan has taken several steps to boost two-ways trade with Azerbaijan and both the countries are engaged in negotiations on various echelon for enhancing business ties. The official announcement of Azerbaijan government reminded that “Rice from Pakistan with the same origin is exempted from import customs duty until December 31, 2027.” The government has appreciated the steps taken by the Azerbaijan government that will encourage trade between the two countries.