Saudi Arabia shock Messi’s Argentina 2-1. Twitter

DOHA: Saudi Arabia pulled off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history on Tuesday, roaring back to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 and set the tournament in Qatar alight.

Copa America champions Argentina came into the match on a 36-match unbeaten streak and appeared to be on their way to a straightforward victory after Messi stroked home an early penalty.

Lionel Scaloni’s team could have put the game beyond Saudi Arabia’s reach in the first half but had three goals chalked off for offside.

Saudi Arabia, ranked a lowly 51st in the world, equalised early in the second half through Saleh Al-Shehri, silencing the hordes of Argentina fans. But just minutes later the Green Falcons were in front when Salem Al-Dawsari rifled an unstoppable shot into the top corner after a delightful piece of trickery.

Argentina laid siege to the Saudi goal as the minutes ticked away but Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais proved unbeatable and the final whistle sparked scenes of jubilation. “Sometimes all the stars are aligned,” said Saudi’s French coach Herve Renard. “Today all the stars were aligned for us.

“We made history for football,” he added. “It will stay forever, this is most important. But we also have to think about looking forward. We still have two difficult games before us.”

Defeat is a bitter blow for Argentina, who were one game away from equalling Italy’s all-time record of 37 matches unbeaten.

Forward Lautaro Martinez said the loss -- in what is likely to be the final World Cup of Messi´s glittering career -- hurt badly. “It’s clear we lost the game because of our own mistakes, above all in the second half,” he said. “In the first half, we should have scored more than a goal. But that’s the World Cup. Now we have to rest and think about what’s ahead. Those are two finals now.”

Meanwhile, Wednesday has been announced as a public holiday for all employees and students in Saudi Arabia after the national team’s historic victory over Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar, reported foreign media.

King Salman approved a suggestion made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the national team’s victory with a holiday. All public and private sector employees and students at all educational stages will be given a holiday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Wednesday has been announced as a public holiday for all employees and students in Saudi Arabia after the national team’s historic victory over Argentina at the World Cup in Qatar.

King Salman approved a suggestion made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to celebrate the national team’s victory with a holiday. All public and private sector employees and students at all educational stages will be given a holiday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was seen carrying Saudi Arabia’s flag and draping it around his neck during the Kingdom’s match against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday.

In a video circulating on social media, a fan hands a Saudi flag to the smiling emir who then places it around his neck and waves at the cheering crowd.