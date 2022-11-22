Shaheen or Mitch Starc: Which left-arm pacer's yorker will Kane Williamson pick

Pakistani paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc. — AFP/Twitter/File

The pacers are dreaded and praised alike for delivering deadly yorkers that send the batters to the dugout in a cricket match.



Pakistani paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc are known for spectacularly dismissing batters.

However, very few could tell who's the best of them. International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video where New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson responded to the question.

When asked whose toe crusher would he pick, Williamson responded with Shaheen's name after a little deliberation.

"They are both pretty similar, like with their yorkers. [...] well, Shaheen Afridi," the right-handed batter said.

Pakistan rely massively on the young bowler to lead the team's pace attack. However, the side's pace bowling spearhead Shaheen has been ruled out of the three-match Test series following an appendectomy — surgery to remove the appendix when it is infected — at a local hospital on Sunday.

The star pacer's availability in the 18-member squad was already doubtful due to a knee injury, which he suffered during the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England on November 13. Then, he also underwent appendicitis surgery.

