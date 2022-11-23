PFUJ seeks judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a commission headed by a serving judge of the apex court to probe into the murder of journalist Arshad Sharif.

In a letter addressed to Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umer Ata Bandial, PFUJ President Afzal Butt said that the available information raises some serious questions about who will impart justice to the slain journalist and his grieving family.

The family of the slain journalist as well as journalist community are reposing their trust in a commission headed by a judge of the Supreme Court which alone can competently investigate and look into the minute details of the heinous murder. He requested the Chief Justice to convert his letter into a petition and hold suo moto hearings on this case so that the entire nation may take a sigh of relief from the injustices that they are frequently subjected to. Until then, the press community, bereaved family and the entire nation will be striving to seek justice, Afzal Butt concluded.