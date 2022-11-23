Marriyum says political instability IK’s aim

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Tuesday said political instability is Imran Khan’s goal, which is not being fulfilled.

In her reaction to PTI Chairman and former premier Imran Khan’s speech at a seminar, the minister contended that there was political instability during PTI government and without government, he was on the container. Marriyum claimed that as soon as Pakistan started to stabilise, Imran Khan clung to Pakistan and for four years, he made people hungry and unemployed. She added the country was in crisis because of Imran Khan.

The minister reiterated that the elections will be clean and transparent, and will be held on time. “For four years, the economy has only been of Imran Khan Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi while the country’s economy has been only destroyed,” she maintained. End.