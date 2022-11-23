COAS visits Quetta Garrison

RAWALPINDI: As part of his farewell visits, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Quetta Garrison on Tuesday.

According to an ISPR press release issued here, he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument and interacted with officers and troops. He appreciated the contributions of the corps and its formations for peace and stability in the province, their assistance to provincial government during recent flooding and socio-economic development.

Later, he inaugurated the Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute of Cardiology Quetta. The UAE ambassador, the director UPAP, the governor Balochistan and the chief secretary were present on the occasion. The COAS said this institute would serve the population of Balochistan and two more such facilities were planned for Balochistan under the same project. He presented the Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam on behalf of the president of Pakistan to Abdullah Khalifa Saeed Al-Ghafeli, director UPAP.