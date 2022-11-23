Officials agree to boost Pak-Afghan trade via Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Pakistani and Afghan officials on Tuesday agreed to take steps to facilitate cross-border trade and the movement of vehicles through the Torkham border crossing between the two countries.

Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Rizwan, customs officials, Major Sharjeel Farman, additional assistant commissioner, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce representatives and traders attended the meeting.

Qari Sabitullah, Afghan Torkham border security incharge Muslim Khaksar, Afghan customs manager Aminullah Hijar and other officials from Afghanistan participated in the meeting. The Pak-Afghan chamber’s representatives asked Afghanistan to increase coal export to Pakistan and reduce tax on it. The Afghan officials assured them that they would look into their demand and try to meet it.

Both sides agreed to expedite the clearance of cargo vehicles on both sides. Pakistani border officials praised the Afghan police and border security personnel for their efforts to curb narcotics and discourage child labourers.

Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. Meanwhile, the sit-in of the tribal elders, youth, members of the civil society and the business community against the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered the third day.

They said none of the pledges made with them at the time of merger could not be fulfilled. They announced to block the Pak-Afghan highway in Jamrud and urged all tribesmen to participate in the sit-in camp. They said their protest would continue until the government reversed the merger.