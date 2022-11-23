Officials agree to boost Pak-Afghan trade via Torkham

LANDIKOTAL: The Pakistani and Afghan officials on Tuesday agreed to take steps to facilitate cross-border trade and the movement of vehicles through the Torkham border crossing between the two countries.
Additional Collector Customs Muhammad Rizwan, customs officials, Major Sharjeel Farman, additional assistant commissioner, Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce representatives and traders attended the meeting.
Qari Sabitullah, Afghan Torkham border security incharge Muslim Khaksar, Afghan customs manager Aminullah Hijar and other officials from Afghanistan participated in the meeting. The Pak-Afghan chamber’s representatives asked Afghanistan to increase coal export to Pakistan and reduce tax on it. The Afghan officials assured them that they would look into their demand and try to meet it.
Both sides agreed to expedite the clearance of cargo vehicles on both sides. Pakistani border officials praised the Afghan police and border security personnel for their efforts to curb narcotics and discourage child labourers.
Pakistan and Afghanistan agreed to enhance bilateral trade between the two countries. Meanwhile, the sit-in of the tribal elders, youth, members of the civil society and the business community against the merger of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa entered the third day.
They said none of the pledges made with them at the time of merger could not be fulfilled. They announced to block the Pak-Afghan highway in Jamrud and urged all tribesmen to participate in the sit-in camp. They said their protest would continue until the government reversed the merger.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists on Tuesday requested Chief Justice of Pakistan to constitute a...
AMRITSAR: The Punjabi authors feel that the present generation of writers from India and Pakistan were producing...
ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood has asked the federal government to provide...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here on Tuesday approved a sum of Rs...
Islamabad: The Sangjani Police Station has arrested 135 anti-social elements involved in different criminal activities...
Islamabad:Tariq Fatemi, Special Assistant to Prime Minister, has said that conducive US-China relations are good omen...
Comments