38 killed in central China fire

BEIJING: Thirty-eight people were killed and two were injured in a fire at a factory in central China, state media said on Tuesday, with authorities blaming workers for illegal welding.
The fire broke out at a plant in Anyang city in Henan province on Monday afternoon, news agency Xinhua reported. Rescue services first received reports of a fire at 4:22 pm (0822 GMT) at Anyang Kaixinda Trading Co., Ltd, according to state media.
“After receiving the alarm, the municipal fire rescue detachment immediately dispatched forces to the scene,” state broadcaster CCTV said. It added that the fire was extinguished by around 11 pm local time. Footage from the scene shared by CCTV showed thick plumes of black smoke from the fire, with at least two trucks in position to battle the flames.
RABAT: At least 11 people died and 43 were injured on Tuesday when their bus overturned on a highway in northern...
ROME: Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is taking one of Italy´s best-known investigative journalists to court for...
HAVANA: Acclaimed Cuban singer-songwriter and guitarist Pablo Milanes died early on Tuesday in Spain, where he had...
MOSCOW: Explosions killed three people on Tuesday in two villages in Russia´s Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine,...
ATHENS: Greece´s coastguard on Tuesday was rescuing a fishing boat with up to 500 migrants onboard in strong winds...
ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan has dismissed international criticism of its presidential vote, in which incumbent...
Comments