Coalition on combatting TIP, modern-day slavery launched

Islamabad : For collective efforts in combating the issue of human trafficking and bonded labour, a coalition of organisations having the specific expertise to adopt approaches to help reduce Trafficking in Person (TIP) cases in Pakistan was launched on Tuesday.

Launched by the Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO), the coalition is aimed at collaborating on TIP issues and supporting each other’s efforts. As there is a huge issue of shrinking space for civil society, the members of the network would also be able to join hands in securing larger funding opportunities. Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) will host the secretariat of the network.

SSDO is working on combatting human trafficking and bonded labor in Pakistan through capacity enhancement, strengthening coordination, and awareness raising among all stakeholders including parliamentarians, law enforcement agencies, officials of concerned government departments, judiciary and prosecution, academia, media, victim service providers and potential victim communities.

Currently, there are around 15 members of the coalition from all four provinces of Pakistan, which are working on TIP, legal aid, victim protection, psychosocial support, women and child care, and bonded labour.

The organizations which are part of this coalition includes Baidarie, Community first for integrated Development (CFID), Community Initiatives for Development in Pakistan (CIDP), Complete Human Resource Solutions (CHRS), Educational and youth Empowerment Society (EYES), EDH, Hari Welfare Foundation, Legal Aid Society (LAS), NARI Foundation, SAHIL, Sanjh Foundation, Society for the Protection of Rights of Child (SPARC), Sudhar, Women Peace and Gender Inclusion (WPGI) and Youth Association for Development (YAD). On this occasion, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO, said that the coalition is launched for collective work on reducing TIP cases in Pakistan. He urged all sections of the society to join us the cause.