Mardan DHO removed from office

PESHAWAR: The provincial Health Department has issued transfer orders for District Health Officer (DHO) of Mardan, Dr Kachkol Khan, and directed him to report to the Directorate General Health Services.

The DHO responsibilities have been netrusted to Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital of Mardan, Dr Javed Iqbal Khan, BS-19 of management cadre, as an additional charge.

Dr Kachkol Khan is presently facing an inquiry into the alleged misuse of powers by appointing male members as Class-IV employees on vacant positions meant for women in the Mardan district.

There were, however, reports that people in the Health Department were allegedly protecting him by employing delaying tactics to submit the inquiry report.

Certain people in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf complained of poor health services in the peripheries, lack of medicine and staff in health facilities and accused Dr Kachkol Khan of mismanagement and irregularities.