58 arrested in Mardan swoop

MARDAN: District police arrested 58 persons and seized arms during a search and strike operation on Tuesday.
SP Operations Salahuddin Kundi told a press conference that on receiving complaints of firing and public complaints, DPO Haroon Rasheed directed the cops to conduct an operation in Rustam area.
He said that the cops led by DSP Fazal Sher and other officers arrested 58 persons during the search and combing operations. He said that the arrestees also included outlaws and various kinds of unlicensed arms were also recovered during the action.
He said that the cops had been directed to maintain peace and to tighten noose around the criminals. He further said that some of the arrestees were still being investigated regarding some cases.
