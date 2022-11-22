 
close
Tuesday November 22, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Two killed in Kabul explosion

November 22, 2022

KABUL: Two persons were Monday killed in an explosion that shook the Afghan capital. A vehicle was targeted in the Karte Parwan neighborhood killing two persons, Kabul Police Department spokesman Khalid Zedran said in a statement. Security teams were dispatched to the site, Zedran said, adding that further details would be shared later, reports the international media. No group claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Comments