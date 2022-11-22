COAS pays farewell visit to PN, PAF headquarters

RAWALPINDI: As part of his farewell visits Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, visited Naval and Air Headquarters (HQs) in Islamabad, the military’s media wing said Monday, reported Geo News.
During his meeting with Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff, the COAS praised the role of the Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime borders of the country. Later the COAS met Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, and appreciated the thorough professionalism of the PAF.
