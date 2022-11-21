Pak-Afghan officials agree to reopen Chaman border today

In this photograph taken on January 7, 2017, Pakistan security personnel look on as travellers wait to cross the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan at Chaman. — AFP

KARACHI: The civil and military border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to reopen the Friendship Gate again from Monday for all kinds of trade and communication. Both sides also agreed to foil

subversion and deploy unarmed personnel from both the countries in the emergency flag meeting.The Afghan delegation condemned the firing incident, which claimed the life of one FC personnel and injured two and promised to arrest and punish those involved in the incident. A 10-member delegation from Pakistan also attended the meeting.