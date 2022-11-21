Pak-Afghan officials agree to reopen Chaman border today

KARACHI: The civil and military border forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to reopen the Friendship Gate again from Monday for all kinds of trade and communication. Both sides also agreed to foil
subversion and deploy unarmed personnel from both the countries in the emergency flag meeting.The Afghan delegation condemned the firing incident, which claimed the life of one FC personnel and injured two and promised to arrest and punish those involved in the incident. A 10-member delegation from Pakistan also attended the meeting.
ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s change of long march destination from Islamabad to Rawalpindi has raised new...
COLORADO SPRINGS: A 22-year-old gunman opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and...
KARACHI: A congregation comprising thousands of people belonging to different walks of life attended the funeral of...
NEW YORK: Tesla has recalled more than 321,000 vehicles in the United States because of a tail light issue, in the...
1: The biggest win on climate since Paris...?A new funding arrangement on loss and damage — a pooled fund for...
PARIS: Activists on Sunday expressed alarm that Iran was implementing a major crackdown in a Kurdish-populated town...
